Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambulance leaves 1 dead, 6 injured in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Ambulance leaves 1 dead, 6 injured in Chandigarh

A 37-year-old man was killed and six people injured after a speeding ambulance hit three scooters, two auto-rickshaws and a car at the busy Piccadilly Chowk in Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:14 AM IST
The damaged ambulance after the accident at a busy intersection in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

A 37-year-old man was killed and six people injured after a speeding ambulance hit three scooters, two auto-rickshaws and a car at the busy Piccadilly Chowk in Chandigarh on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Arshad, a tailor who resided in Sector 45 and worked in Sector 17. Those injured are Arshad’s brother Abid, Raj Kumar of Sector 24, Harsimran Kaur of Sector 45, Sarvesh of Burail, Gauri Shankar Bhandari of Zirakpur and Ranvir Singh of Mohali.

According to witnesses, the private ambulance, which was ferrying no patient, came from the Zirakpur side in speed and first hit a stationary autorickshaw that was waiting for the green signal at Piccadilly Chowk around 10am. It then hit the other vehicles in an attempt to flee, said police.

Arshad, who was on his way to work on an Activa, was thrown up in the air before crashing on to the ground. His brother, who was riding pillion, was injured.

RELATED STORIES

Both autos overturned after the collision. Police said only one auto had a passenger, who too was injured besides the two auto drivers. Three people on two other scooters were also injured, while the ambulance just brushed past the car, which got damaged. The injured were rushed to hospitals in private vehicles by the passersby.

The ambulance driver fled on foot as he could drive off after an Activa got stuck under it, said police. The ambulance has been impounded, and efforts are on to trace and arrest the driver. Police said the vehicle is registered in Sangrur and was being used in Barnala.

A case has been registered under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the police station in Sector 34.

Traffic cop on duty hit by bike, hurt

A Chandigarh Police constable was injured after being hit by a motorcycle that was signalled to stop for a traffic violation on Sunday.

Constable Krishan Kumar, who is posted at the Sector 31 police station, said that he was deployed in the Industrial Area, Phase 2, when he saw a motorcyclist without helmet and signalled him to stop.

Instead of slowing down, the biker allegedly rammed his two-wheeler into the constable, and both fell on the ground.The injured constable had to be hospitalised.

The biker, identified as Sunny Kapoor, 36, of Deep Complex, Hallomajra, was arrested and his bike impounded. Police said he works with an air-conditioner mechanic. A case has been registered under Section 179(1) (wilfully disobeys any direction lawfully given by any person or authority) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 days after Malerkotla man’s death, Ludhiana cops book wife, in-laws

Transfer orders of 2 police officers rolled back in Ludhiana

Mini-truck driver mows down 2 pedestrians in Ludhiana

CP calling: Ludhiana cops on their toes for 3 am meetings
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP