Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amend RDF Act or won’t release kharif procurement funds: Centre to Punjab
chandigarh news

Amend RDF Act or won’t release kharif procurement funds: Centre to Punjab

Union ministry asks the state use the funds accrued from sale of grain for upgrade of procurement infrastructure only
By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:57 AM IST
The Centre last week cleared the state’s RDF backlog — 2% of the kharif marketing season last year and 1% of the current year’s rabi season.

The Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution has sent a reminder to the state government to amend the Punjab Rural Development Act, 1987, to use the funds accrued from the sale of grain for upgrade of procurement infrastructure only or it will not release the payments from the kharif procurement season.

A communiqué in this regard was received last week when the Centre cleared the rural development fund (RDF) backlog — 2% of the kharif marketing season last year and 1% of the current year’s rabi season.

Nearly 1,300 crore in RDF was credited to the state exchequer of a total of 4,000 crore, including pending accruals and incidentals, that was cleared.

The Centre has assured 3% RDF for the upcoming kharif procurement that will take place in October-November with a rider that state amends the RDF Act.

As per the provisions of the RDF Act, funds are used for promoting agriculture for higher production, compensation for loss and damage to crops due to natural calamities, storage facilities, construction and repair of roads, canals, drains, streetlights, and panchayat ghars, setting up health infrastructure in rural areas and supply of drinking water and maintaining sanitation in rural areas.

Section 7 of the Act also entails welfare of farm labourers, setting up of veterinary hospitals, educational institutions in rural areas and providing debt relief to farmers.

In a meeting held with Union food and public distribution department officials in April, the Punjab ministers for finance, and food and civil supplies had agreed to amendments in the Act. It was the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the central agency that drives the public distribution system in the country, that had suggested the changes in the RDF use.

During the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) government, a large portion of rural development fund was used on sangat darshan programmes of then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. On the other hand, the current Capt Amarinder Singh-led government has used these funds for debt relief to farmers.

In the debt waiver scheme, 4,600 crore debt of 5.5 lakh farmers was waived while waiver to the tune of 1,800 crore is still pending. As an extension of the scheme, Rs. 520 crore is to be paid to 2.85 lakh landless labourers.

A senior board official said, ““We have no funds to repay loans or undertake development works.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP