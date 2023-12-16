American TV show fame ex-cop among 3 arrested with heroin

The Punjab Police state special operation cell (SSOC) arrested Jagdeep Singh, alias Deep, a former police constable, for allegedly possessing 500 gm heroin in Tarn Taran, said the officials on Friday.

Former cop Jagdeep Singh (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh is said to be the tallest Sikh in the world at 7 feet 6 inches. He has appeared on America’s Got Talent multiple times. He performed gatka (Sikh martial art) and remained centre of attraction at India Got Talent show also. He resigned from the service some time ago.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

His two aides were also arrested by the police. Following a tip-off, they were arrested at a police check post by the personnel of the SSOC. They were stopped by the cops and on checking, 500 gm heroin was recovered from their possession.

After registering an FIR against them, the SSOC produced them in a Tarn Taran court and secured their two-day remand.

Hailing from Jathaul village of Tarn Taran district, Deep was reportedly planning to fly to the United States. The SSOC teams are questioning him further to bust the entire gang.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}