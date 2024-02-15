Amid clashes farmers stay put at Punjab-Haryana borders at Shambhu, Khanauri

Shambhu/ Karnal/Rohtak Haryana Police fires tear gas shells at Shambu Border on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

With farmers staying put at the Haryana-Punjab borders Day 2 of the farmers’ protests once again saw intense clashes erupting both at Shambhu and Khanauri-Datta Singhwala borders.

Security forces once again lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd whenever they moved forward. On Day 2 young farmers were seen at the forefront trying to break the barricades but by evening as the news emerged that farm leaders had been called back for talks by the Centre, the protesters retreated.

All through the day repeated announcements were made for youngsters to retreat as news of hectic parleys with the government emerged.

Swaran Singh Pandher, coordinator, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, on Wednesday morning, addressed the crowd and, said, “We don’t want to break the barricade and indulge in any clash. The only thing we want is that the Union Government fulfils our demands.”

Farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that as they were ready for talks and if demands were taken care of then there was no need to march Delhi.

Youngster Sandeep Rana, 28, of Mohali district believed that the youngsters would lead the initial stage of the farmer’s stir this time.

“Last time, youngsters had come late in the movement, but this is not the case, this time. The heavy barricading and high-tech equipment by Haryana Police will not deter us. We have been successful so far in tackling the heavy shelling of tear gas,” he said.

The intensity of the clashes was less severe on Wednesday with Haryana police repairing and re-erecting several jersey barriers that were removed by the protestors on Tuesday.

The forces on Wednesday resorted to the same strategy and used multiple tear gas shells using Vajra vehicles of the Haryana Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF), as well as two drones.

In a statement, Ambala DC Shaleen said that tear gas shells and rubber bullets were only used to control the protestors and denied reports of police opening fire at the protesters.

DGP Shatrujeet Kapur appealed to the farmers to protest in a peaceful manner and not to take the law into their hands.

“A total of 64 companies of paramilitary forces and 50 of the state police are deployed in the state. Protestors at three borders with the state have tried to break into the barricading and pelted stones at the forces. However, our forces showed utmost restraint and foiled their plans using tear gas shells and water cannons.,” he said.

Meanwhile at Khanauri-Datta Singhwala border also the standoff continued on Day 2. As per farm leaders, nearly 40 farmers received injuries with cops and RAF using tear gas shells, rubber bullets and water cannons to control the crowd.

Senior Samyukt Kisan morcha (SKM) leader Azad Palwa from Jind, alleged that cops baton charged them while they were sitting peacefully.

“We were sitting near the Khanauri border and police resorted to lathi -charge to disperse us. Our vehicles were damaged in the melee,” he added.

BKU (Sidhupur) leader Kaka Singh Kotda slammed the use of force.

Jind SP Sumit Kumar visited the civil hospital, where he met the injured police personnel and injured farmers. He assured the farmers that their medical treatment would be done on priority and police will help them till they were discharged from the hospital.

Haryana wrestlers- Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik— have extended solidarity with the farmers’ protest.

Jind SP Sumit Kumar said that 22 police personnel, 10 on Tuesday and 12 on Wednesday sustained injuries in clashes at Khanauri.

A farm leader said that at least 40 farmers sustained injures.