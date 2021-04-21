Amid Covid patient rush, PGIMER told to ramp up infra

The Chandigarh administration has directed Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to convert Infosys Sarai into a Covid-19 hospital and provide spare technical staff to the other UT hospitals to deal with the pandemic situation in the city.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the UT administration stated that during a high-level meeting, Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore directed all medical institutions to enhance their bed capacity and store adequate quantities of medicines and equipment to handle the increasing number of patients.

“The administrator directed PGIMER authorities to convert Infosys Sarai into a temporary hospital, where at least moderate patients could be kept and treated. He also suggested that spare technical health staff be deputed from PGIMER to GMCH-32 and GMSH-16, where staff shortage is being faced. He directed for better coordination among all three medical institutions for optimal utilisation of staff,” the official release by the administration stated.

Admn seeks increase in bed capacity

The UT administration has also written to the central government seeking directions for PGIMER to increase the bed capacity to 500 against the current 283 beds.

“For increasing the capacity of ventilator beds to at least 100 by sparing it from other areas to PGIMER, we have written to the central government. There are presently 50 ventilator beds and similarly, around 40 ventilator beds have been arranged at GMCH-32. PGIMER has the capacity to increase the number of beds for Covid patients, besides the general oxygenated beds,” a senior UT official requesting anonymity said.

The administrator has also appealed to the retired doctors, medical staff and members of the Indian Medical Association to come forward and coordinate with the health authorities in various capacities. Badnore directed the principal health secretary to engage such persons on contractual basis, if necessary.