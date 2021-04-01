Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amid Covid spike, doctors, chemists told to report patients in Himachal’s Una district
Amid Covid spike, doctors, chemists told to report patients in Himachal’s Una district

Una deputy commissioner issues orders under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act to check the community spread of Covid-19
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Samples being collected for the Covid-19 test. Una district has seen a total of 871 new coronavirus infections in a fortnight and is among the three worst-hit districts in Himachal Pradesh besides Kangra and Solan. (HT file photo)

After a spike in Covid-19 cases, the Una district administration has issued fresh directions to prevent community spread of coronavirus.

Issuing the directions on Wednesday evening, deputy commissioner Raghav Sharma said it has been seen that many patients suffering from Covid symptoms were not getting their tests done by informing the health department and were getting treatment from private practitioners. They go for test and inform the health authorities only when their condition worsens.

Hence, an order under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act has been issued under which all patients suffering from Covid symptoms who come to a private doctor for treatment shall be reported to the health authorities by the doctor concerned.

It is mandatory to give this information to the chief medical officer and block medical officers.

Huge increase of 72,330 in India's Covid-19 daily tally; 459 deaths in 24 hours

Una district has seen a total of 871 Covid infections in a fortnight and is among the three worst-hit districts in the second wave. The other two districts are Kangra and Solan. The total case tally in the state has gone up from 3,262 to 4,133 during this period. The toll in the district has also mounted to 58 from 47 in mid-March.

Applicable to all private practitioners, chemists

The orders will be applicable to all private practitioners in the district irrespective of the medical system such as allopathy, ayurveda, unani, siddha, homeopathy or any other traditional medicine system.

All chemists in the district will ensure that patients who have Covid symptoms are given medicine only on prescription.

The chief medical officer of Una, the block medical officer and health department staff will ensure that every Covid positive patient must compulsorily obtain the information whether he or she has undergone treatment before reporting it to the health department.

“If it is found that a doctor has previously treated the patient but not informed the health department or and if a chemist has given medicines related to such a patient without consulting the doctor, it will be deemed a violation of the orders and legal action will be taken,” the order said.

All panchayat heads in the rural areas and ward members in the urban areas have been asked to inform doctors, private practitioners of various treatment systems in their areas about the new restrictions.

