Amid Covid surge, Centre rushes high-level team to Chandigarh

The ministry of health and family welfare on Friday rushed a high-level multidisciplinary team to Chandigarh in view of surge in the number of Covid-19 cases being reported from the Union Territory.

The central team shall work with the UT administration to ascertain the reason/s for the surge, assist in undertaking gap analysis and recommend requisite Covid-19 control and containment measures.

The team to Chandigarh is led by Vijoy Kumar Singh, additional secretary and financial adviser, ministry of textiles, with experts drawn from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi, and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi.

Chandigarh has also seen a significant surge in new cases recently. The central team shall visit the hotspots in the UT to take a stock of on-ground implementation of public health interventions. It will share the key findings, recommendations and remedial measures to be taken up with the UT administrator.