Amid Covid surge, eight more patients die in Punjab’s Mohali

An all-time high, the figure was last recorded during the first wave on September 14 last year; death toll in April climbs to 25 in just six days
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 12:53 AM IST
District records 326 cases, with Mohali city continuing to report the bulk with 146 on Tuesday. (HT File Photo)

Mohali district reported eight deaths due to Covid-19 on Tuesday, an all-time high that was previously recorded during the first wave on September 14 last year.

Adarshpal Kaur, civil surgeon, Mohali, said, all those who died on Tuesday were having comorbidities. With this, the death toll has gone up to 458, with 25 being reported in just six days this month.

Meanwhile, a day after the district breached the 500 mark in daily cases, 326 more surfaced on Tuesday, taking the total to 29,037. Mohali has been reporting 300+ cases for the past one month, which have bumped up the number of active cases to 3,913, highest across the tricity.

Mohali city continues to report bulk of the cases, with 146 surfacing on Tuesday, followed by 100 in Dhakoli, 49 in Kharar, 13 in Gharuan, seven in Boothgarh, five in Dera Bassi, four in Kurali and two in Banur.

Even as the number of those recovered jumped to 24,666 with 220 being discharged on Tuesday, recovery rate stands at a lowly 85%.

“We will conduct a death audit of all the patients who have died. On Tuesday, the positivity rate came down to 11%. We are monitoring the situation, and as of now, we are not planning any more restrictions,” said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan. The district is already under a night curfew.

