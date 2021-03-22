Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amid farmers’ stir, mustard harvesting goes unhindered in Haryana
Amid farmers’ stir, mustard harvesting goes unhindered in Haryana

There is no major labour shortage unlike last year and families of those who are camping at Delhi’s border are being helped by fellow-villagers
By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:26 AM IST
A mustard field. (ht photo)

The mustard harvesting is going on unhindered in Haryana amid farmers’ stir against the Centre’s three farm laws. There is no major labour shortage unlike last year and families of those who are camping at Delhi’s border are being helped byfellow-villagers in the fields.

Haryana’s Bhiwani, Dadri, Mahendragarh, Fatehabad and some parts of Hisar and Jind have mustard as the main rabi crop.

Raman Sheoran of Kakroli in Dadri said the mustard harvesting will be at its peak in the next 10 days. “Over 30 people from our village have been camping at Delhi’s border and we are helping their families in harvesting the crop,” he said.

Sakuntla Devi from Barwala region in Hisar said she, her 16-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter were harvesting the mustard crop on their 4-acre land as her husband was camping at Tikri border for the last two months.

“This time, we had to do all chores on our own. We have harvested the crop on 1.5 acres of land and for the rest our neighbours will pitch in the next 3-4 days. Villages will also help us in arranging transportation. After the procurement process, we will also join the stir,” she added.

Ravin Dhaka, a student of MSc (physics) from Garanpura village in Bhiwani, said villagers helped his family in harvesting the mustard crop in the absence of his father, who is quite active and camping at Tikri border. “The villagers helped my mother and my brother in the fields. This stir has brought people closer,” he said.

Dayanand Punia, Haryana secretary of Kisan Sabha, said most farmers are at the protest sites and those who are back home are helping their families so that crops are harvested and marketed on time. “There is no labour shortage. Getting mustard crop harvested on an acre of land costs 2,500-3,200. This time, majority of the women and children are engaged in harvesting activities and they have taken it as a challenge,” he added

