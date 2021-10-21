Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amid festive hustle and bustle, Ludhiana sees marginal rise in Covid cases
chandigarh news

Amid festive hustle and bustle, Ludhiana sees marginal rise in Covid cases

Eight Covid cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the district, the highest number in the last over 40 days. Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma has asked people should exercise caution amid the festive season
A crowded market in Ludhiana ahead of festive season, raising concerns of Covid spread. (HT File)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Amid the festive hustle and bustle, Ludhiana has registered a marginal increase in Covid cases as compared to the last week. Eight Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the district, the highest number in the last over 40 days.

On Tuesday, four cases and one death due to Covid-19 was reported. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 87,586, of which 2,105 succumbed. Currently, the district has 28 active cases.

As per state government’s directions, four micro-containment zones have been created in the city which includes Janpath Farms, Canal Road, Ludhiana, where three cases have been reported from a house. Similarly, micro-containment zones have been created at Inder Vihar Chander Nagar, BRS Nagar Block B and Dugri Urban Estate where two cases each have been reported in the last one week.

“There is nothing alarming as such in terms of Covid cases, but we are taking all measures to prevent further spread. Micro-containment zones are confined to areas where two cases or more have been reported from the same house in a locality. Still, people should exercise caution at all times and wear masks in public places and continue washing and sanitising hands,” said deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

