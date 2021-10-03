Amid frequent transfers, reforms brought in by Ludhiana police chiefs get junked

Even as there are no brakes on the revolving chair of the Ludhiana police commissioner, with the city seeing as many as 18 incumbents in 11 years, the unwillingness of the officials to continue with the schemes and plans introduced by the predecessors have added to the disarray.

The ‘know-your-case’ scheme and reshuffling of police jurisdictions, introduced by former top cop Rakesh Agrawal who served in the city for two years, was discontinued after his successor Naunihal Singh took over. And after Naunihal’s transfer, the Saturday parades and other initiatives started by him have been abandoned.

The know-your-case scheme was started with the motive of helping complainants and respondents know the progress of their case. Special camp used to be organised at every police station and other wings on rotation.

Agrawal had also started a competition among police stations, in which the buildings were to be judged on cleanliness, beautification and provision of basic facilities for visitors. The SHOs and police post in-charges invested a lot of time and effort in the hope of bagging a prize, but after Agrawal’s transfer on August 20, they haven’t heard a single word about it.

Aggarwal’s successor Naunihal Singh took over with the hope of infusing fresh energy into the cadres. Naunihal started weekly parades and 3am meetings. He had also abolished at least 15 police posts to shift its personnel to police stations. But before he could fully implement the plan, he was transferred from the city on September 21, following the change of guard in the state leadership.