Amid grower concerns: Joint Centre-HP team to assess impact of apple import duty cuts

To address the concerns of Himachal Pradesh over reduction of import duty on apples, the Centre had constituted a committee and now a joint team comprising central and state representatives would assess the impact.

The state government will soon send a team of officers and orchardists from Himachal Pradesh, after which the Union government will examine and discuss all aspects of the matter.

The committee was constituted by the Centre after chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on January 16, called on Union minister for commerce and industries Piyush Goyal at New Delhi and strongly pleaded for banning apple imports during the apple production months, July to November. He also urged for increasing apple duty to 100% in other months in order to discourage apple imports. He requested for intervention from the Centre for protecting the interests of about 2.5 lakh farmers engaged in apple cultivation and added that apples contribute 80% to the state’s total fruit production. He said that it generates an annual income of ₹4,500 crore.

Himachal Pradesh produces 7–8 tonnes of apples per hectare, compared to 40–70 tonnes per hectare in countries such as New Zealand, China, the US and Iran due to favorable geography, advanced technology and mechanisation.

In Himachal production of apples has dwindled in recent years due to climate change, erratic weather, reduced snowfall, prolonged dry spells and natural disasters such as floods, cloudbursts and landslides. This has led to an increase in plant diseases, including fire blight, apple scab, powdery mildew, sooty blotch and bitter rot. In India, apples are harvested between July and November. During the off-season, apples stored in cold storage and Controlled Atmosphere (CA) facilities are sold.

Sukhu said, “We have already taken up our concerns with the government at the Centre. The Centre has already constituted a team to assess how the reduction in import duty would affect domestic apple growers, and that the state government’s representatives would also be part of the exercise.”

“To address our concerns, the Union minister has asked the state government to send a team of officers and orchardists from Himachal Pradesh, after which the Union government will examine and discuss all aspects of the matter,” said Sukhu, adding, “Reduction in import duty on apples coming from foreign countries would adversely affect apple growers in the state and disrupt the local fruit market”.

The CM said apple growers across Himachal Pradesh are worried that the Centre’s policy of reducing import duties on apples under various FTAs would make foreign produce cheaper and uncompetitive for local farmers.

Referring specifically to apple imports from New Zealand, the Chief Minister said the proposal to reduce import duty to 25% would cause “huge losses” to Himachal’s orchardists. He also pointed to recent developments involving European Union countries, where import duty on apples is being discussed at around 20% under evolving trade arrangements.

“Such decisions will severely impact our apple growers,” Sukhu said, adding that a joint team of officials and apple growers would assess the ground-level impact.

“Whether it is GST or import duty, Himachal has only faced losses. That is why I repeatedly say Himachal Pradesh must stand on its own feet, protect its resources and become self-reliant using its own assets,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the state government would continue to strongly represent the interests of apple growers and seek safeguards to protect the livelihood of orchardists under the FTA framework.

Echoing the concerns, Himachal Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajani Patil said that she would raise the issue of reducing the import duty on apples in Parliament. She said, “This is a major issue for Himachal. This will devastate the apple industry in Himachal.”

It may be mentioned that the Government of India reduced the import duty on New Zealand apples from 50% to 25%. Now, through a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU), the duty has been reduced to 20% leaving the apple growers of the state worried as the reduction will adversely impact the 250,000 orchardist families in Himachal.

Mahendra Verma, a progressive orchardist from Theog, said that by reducing import duties, the central government is trying to destroy Himachal’s ₹5,500 crore apple industry.