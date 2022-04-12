Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amid heatwave, power outage in parts of city as construction work damages cables in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Amid heatwave, power outage in parts of city as construction work damages cables in Ludhiana

Parts of Ludhiana suffered power outage as PSPCL was carrying out maintenance work;residents complained of inconvenience in the wake on the heatwave
The power outage happened at the time when construction work was being done to fix damages to cables in Ludhiana. (HT File)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Several parts of the city suffered power outage due to maintenance work being carried out by Punjab State Power Corp (PSPCL) staff on Monday between 1pm to 4pm.

The affected area included Ghumar Mandi, Maya Nagar, Maharaj Nagar, Dyal Nagar, Tagore Nagar, Mall road, Club road, Upkar Nagar, College road, Cemetery road, Champa Street, Green Park, Rajinder Nagar, Bindraban road, DC and officers’ residences, Sadar Thana road, Rani Jhansi road, Area Around Rakh Bagh and Shahi Mohalla among others.

Senior PSPCL officials said the power was shut in these areas to carry out repair work on the 66 kv underground cables which were damaged allegedly by JCB workers engaged by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) contractors causing an electricity outage for five hours last week.

PSPCL line staff had at the time restored supply by shifting the source onto another feeder and also lodged a complaint seeking the registration of an FIR against NHAI.

Sham Singh road resident Rohit Khanna said the unscheduled power cuts have caused plenty of problems to residents in the area. With the temperature reaching up to 41.5 degree Celsius, residents complained of inconvenience because of the outage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP