Amid heatwave, power outage in parts of city as construction work damages cables in Ludhiana
Several parts of the city suffered power outage due to maintenance work being carried out by Punjab State Power Corp (PSPCL) staff on Monday between 1pm to 4pm.
The affected area included Ghumar Mandi, Maya Nagar, Maharaj Nagar, Dyal Nagar, Tagore Nagar, Mall road, Club road, Upkar Nagar, College road, Cemetery road, Champa Street, Green Park, Rajinder Nagar, Bindraban road, DC and officers’ residences, Sadar Thana road, Rani Jhansi road, Area Around Rakh Bagh and Shahi Mohalla among others.
Senior PSPCL officials said the power was shut in these areas to carry out repair work on the 66 kv underground cables which were damaged allegedly by JCB workers engaged by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) contractors causing an electricity outage for five hours last week.
PSPCL line staff had at the time restored supply by shifting the source onto another feeder and also lodged a complaint seeking the registration of an FIR against NHAI.
Sham Singh road resident Rohit Khanna said the unscheduled power cuts have caused plenty of problems to residents in the area. With the temperature reaching up to 41.5 degree Celsius, residents complained of inconvenience because of the outage.
Now, Twitter handles of UP government, info department hacked
Twitter handles of Uttar Pradesh government and state information department were hacked briefly on Monday but were restored soon afterwards, officials said. With three of its accounts hacked in the last two days, the UP government has complained to Twitter and is also planning to put in place a technological system to prevent recurrence of such incidents, a government official said.
Uttar Pradesh higher education minister distributes tablets, smartphones at Lucknow’s IT College
Uttar Pradesh higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay on Monday said the state government will expedite the process of distribution of tablets and smartphones to eligible candidates in the presence of public representatives. The minister said this while distributing tablets and smartphones at Isabella Thoburn College in Lucknow. The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has announced it will distribute tablets and smartphones across the state, he added.
Delhi: Wife drugs, murders man; stuffs body in a sack, dumps it in park
A 30-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly murdering Laxmi Devi's 32-year-old husband after first drugging her husband Bharat Lal's on Saturday in north-west Delhi's Pitampura, police said, adding that after the murder, the woman allegedly took the help of her 13-year-old son to stuff the body in a burlap sack and carry it on the boy's bicycle to a park about 800 metres from their home and dump it there .
9-year-old Ludhiana murder victim suffocated to death after inhaling smoke, finds postmortem report
A day after the decomposing body of a nine-year-old boy was found in a vacant plot near Advanced Training Institute, a postmortem report has revealed that the victim, Pardeep Kumar had suffocated to death after inhaling smoke. A board of two doctors comprising Dr Charankamal and Dr Monika carried out the postmortem examination on Monday. Though the body had no injury marks, police suspect that the victim, Pardeep Kumar, was not alone at the plot.
Ludhiana | Road cut opens near Jawaddi canal bridge for traffic, but experts wary of accident risks
With an aim to facilitate Jawaddi residents with a short route, authorities on Monday opened a road cut near Jawaddi canal bridge at Southern bypass. Gogi said to ensure that no accidents take place with the opening of this road cut, MC officials have been directed to construct speed breakers on both sides. In addition, traffic police have been directed to depute personnel at the cut on a permanent basis.
