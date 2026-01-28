Amid Jammu-Srinagar NH closure, railways runs special train between Katra & Srinagar

Amid closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44) on Wednesday, the Northern Railways ran a special reserved train between Katra and Srinagar for the convenience of people, said officials. Special train operated for tourists as heavy snowfall in Banihal blocks the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, in Ramban on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

“Train number 04627 was successfully operated today between Katra and Srinagar. This special reserved train was operated by the Jammu division considering the situation arising due to heavy crowds and inclement weather. The train departed at its scheduled time of 8.10 am and more than 650 people travelled on it,” said an official spokesperson.

Passengers travelling on the train expressed their gratitude to the railways for operating the special reserved train. “Since air and road traffic were affected, the railway was the only option that provided better facilities to its passengers,” he said.

The special reserved train number 04628 also arrived back at Katra from Srinagar. It departed from Srinagar at its scheduled time of 2 pm with more than 700 people on-board.

Senior divisional commercial manager Uchit Singhal said, “The special reserved train has facilitated connectivity between Katra and the Kashmir Valley during inclement weather. The train maintained an occupancy rate of over 100% during its operation. This initiative will ensure safe travel during bad weather, which is a significant step in improving passenger convenience, especially since many tourists visit Kashmir during the snowy season.”