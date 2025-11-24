Amid multi-crore Chandigarh railway station upgrade, GRP facilities in shambles

While the Chandigarh Railway Station is getting a huge, multi-crore upgrade and beautification under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a critical disparity has emerged among the staff of Government Railway Police (GRP). The hazardous state of the GRP quarters. (HT Photo)

The staff of the GRP, who are responsible for maintaining law and order at the railway station, are losing hope, as their police station and residential quarters remain in a severely damaged and in terrible condition, standing in stark contrast to the station’s future grandeur.

GRP station house officer (SHO), Inspector Urmila, stated that their police station building dates back to the British period, and due to its ancient design, the roof leaks during the rains, risking case files and important records, forcing the small staff of around 20 personnel to shift them in a hurry. “Uncovered, hanging electricity wires present a constant danger of an untoward incident,” she said.

The malkhana (case records room) is compromised by a broken window, covered only by temporary measures, following a purported theft attempt. Compounding this issue, the station lacks a boundary wall, which is also a security breach as any criminal can run from police custody. The SHO noted that one such incident had occurred in the past. Furthermore, even basic amenities are failing: the water cooler is damaged, leaving personnel and visitors without clean potable water.

The residential quarters for the GRP staff are equally hazardous. All six flats are suffering from leaking roofs and large cracks in the walls. The most immediate danger comes from the backyard’s common walls, which are tilted and supported precariously by a tree, threatening collapse at any moment. Staff members, who travel long distances from various districts of Haryana, are forced to reside in these unhygienic and dangerous flats, as they have no other choice, thereby jeopardising their lives.

The SHO’s own quarter is in a similar state of unhygienic condition. Basic common areas are also failing: the mess is in poor condition, the SHO’s washroom is totally broken, and there are no public utility facilities available for visiting complainants.

Inspector Urmila said that they have given complaints multiple times to the railway for the repair of their building, but nothing has been done. She added that they came to know that there might be rooms under the new railway project, but there is no hope. There is a staff of around 20 policemen, including four investigating officers (IOs).

A senior official of the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) requesting anonymity, said, “The reason for the GRP facility’s exclusion from the multi-crore project lies in a technical and jurisdictional hurdle. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme only provides infrastructure provisions for the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which is the railway’s own police wing. The GRP, however, falls under the state government police.”

The RLDA official further explained that incorporating the GRP inside the new railway building is logistically challenging, as GRP operations require facilities like a prison and other specific services that would not be compatible with the aesthetic and functional environment of the modernised station.

The divisional railway manager (DRM) and additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) were contacted multiple times, but did not respond.

What role does GRP & RPF play?

The responsibilities of the GRP include maintaining law and order in railway premises, controlling passenger and vehicular traffic, preventing overcrowding, and investigating crimes on the railways. The main duties of the RPF are to protect and safeguard railway property, passengers, and passenger areas.