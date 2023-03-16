Amid protest, two illegal colonies demolished in Haryana’s Karnal

Amid protests, a team district town planning (DTP) department on Thursday launched a demolition drive in two unauthorised colonies being set up at Taraori town of Karnal district.

Representational image. (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the presence of police, the earth movers demolished several under-construction structures, including shops, roads and sewerage lines.

The owners of these properties held a protest and tried to stop the officials from carrying out the demolition drive, but the police managed to take control of the situation.

The team was led by Karnal district town planner Gunjan Verma. She said that two colonies were being set up illegally. Later the officials also razed a roadside dhaba built on NH-44 illegally.

Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Kumar Yadav and the DTP have requested the people of Karnal not to invest in unauthorised and illegal colonies.