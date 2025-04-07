Menu Explore
Amid protests by Sikh organisations, pride parade in Amritsar cancelled

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Apr 07, 2025 08:30 AM IST

“This year, due to opposition, we are informing that Pride Amritsar is cancelling the Pride Parade 2025 scheduled to be held on April 27 at Rose Garden,” said the organisers.

Following widespread opposition from people, especially the Sikh community, the Pride Parade which was slated to be held in Amritsar on April 27, was cancelled by the organisers.

In a statement issued here, the organisers Ridham Chadha and Ramit Seth said, “We are a students’ organisation and have been conducting a peaceful celebration/parade in Amritsar since 2019 to connect and uplift the LGBTIA community, mainly focusing on transgender people in the city and their rights. We have supported many people in the past with guidance, counselling and job opportunities and have had positive response from everyone. This year, due to opposition, we are informing that Pride Amritsar is cancelling the Pride Parade 2025 scheduled to be held on April 27 at Rose Garden.”

“We did not intend to harm sentiments of any religious and political group. The safety of our members is our first priority and we will take measures to safeguard it,” they added.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
