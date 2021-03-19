Chandigarh govt school teachers want exams to go online

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, the UT education department has asked government schools in the city to continue with the ongoing exams and classes even as teachers are against it. The teachers are demanding that the exams should be shifted online, especially since the neighbour Punjab has already closed its schools till March 31.

Currently, exams are being held for students of Classes 9 and 11 while students of Classes 10 and 12 are being called to school for offline classes. As per the datesheet released by the UT education department, the exams for Classes 9 and 11 will go on till March 31. This has left teachers in UT schools worried.

A teacher, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Some teachers have tested positive at the government schools in Khudda Jassu, Sector 20 and Sector 12, and yet theses schools have not been closed. Testing should be carried out in these schools and the remaining exams and classes must be shifted online for the safety of students as well as teachers.”

President of the UT Cadre of Educational Employees Union, Swarn Singh Kamboj said he has written to UT director school education (DSE) to look into the matter. “We are not demanding that schools should be closed, however, the remaining exams can be switched to the online mode thus reducing the interaction between students and teachers.”

DSE Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “We will close the schools if we receive instructions from higher officials. Right now, we are following all protocols that have been put in place to ensure that social distancing is maintained. In case, any student is unfit to come to school, then their exams are taken online.”

Covid testing starts in schools

Teams of the UT health department are visiting government schools and conducting Covid tests as per directions by the UT administration.

Government schools in Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra, Sector 46, Burail and Palsora were tested on Saturday.

As per health officials, a total of 254 tests were conducted and one teacher from the government school in Makhanajra tested positive in the Rapid Antigen Test while the rest were negative. Officials said that exams aren’t being conducted here. When asked what was done after this case was identified, UT education secretary SS Gill remained unavailable for comments.

Three schools a day will be tested in the coming days including the government schools in Sector 20, 44, 21, 52, Dhanas, Maloya, Khuda Alisher and Khuda Jassu. For students to get tested, parental consent is mandatory.