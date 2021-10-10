Amid threat of farmers’ protest, Khattar skips Kaithal visit

Amid threats of protests by farm leaders, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar cancelled his visit to Kaithal on Saturday.

The CM was to attend a programme organised by the Agarwal Sabha on Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti. In the absence of the CM, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta attended the programme. Kaithal deputy commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the programme was conducted peacefully.

Soon after farm leaders announced to oppose the chief minister’s visit, the district administration held meetings with farmers and programme organisers. As the farmers had agreed that they did not have any objection if the leaders and MLAs of the Aggarwal community attend the programme, the organisers had decided to invite the speaker as the chief guest for the programme.

“We had already announced to hold protests if the CM will come to Kaithal for any programme and we held a meeting with the deputy commissioner and the organisers of the programme not to invite the CM but they can invite all leaders of Aggarwal community,” said BKU (Charuni) Kaithal district president Hoshiar Singh Gill.

He said earlier some members of the Aggarwal Yuva Sabha were in favour of inviting the chief minister but following farmers’ protest call, they agreed that Gian Chand Gupta will be the chief guest.

“We made it clear that we will oppose the CM’s visit but later, the administration and organisers had assured that the CM will not come and we told them that we will not oppose the programme,” he added.