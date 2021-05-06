Amid trying times, Ludhiana’s religious organisations extend a helping hand

Stepping up to help Ludhiana tide over the Covid crisis, several religious organisations are coming forward to support patients fighting the contagion.

While ISKCON and Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib have kick-started free food service for the patients, the SGPC is all set to launch a Covid care facility at Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Alamgir village.

“We noticed that many people visiting the gurdwara for langar were relatives of Covid patients. So, we decided to reach out to them at the civil hospital. On Tuesday, our volunteers visited the hospital to hand out free meals. We bumped up the quantity on Wednesday, but that also ran out in no time,” said Pritpal Singh Pali, president of the Dukh Niwaran Sahib Gurdwara managing committee.

A similar service has been started by ISKCON, that has also made available a web link – bit.ly/covidfoodservice – and helpline (740-282-8074) to place food requests between 8am and 8pm. Food will be delivered the next day between 11am and 3pm.

“Around 15 volunteers have come together to prepare the meals and manage the supply across the city. We are delivering around 100 plates a day. Hundreds of patients are isolated at home, with limited access to groceries. It is time to serve those in need,” said Rajesh Garg, who is attached with ISKCON for the past three decades.

At the historical Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Alamgir village, a hall been converted into a 25-bed Covid care centre.

“We have set up 25 beds in the hall, where a team from Guru Ram Das Hospital can monitor patients with mild symptoms. We are working out the modalities to procure oxygen cylinders and get administration’s approval, following which the facility will be made operational,” said Gurdarshan Singh, manager of the gurdwara committee, adding that the centre was an initiative of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Dr Kiran Ahluwalia, nodal officer for Covid in district, said the facility set up by the gurdwara will be inspected before permission was accorded.

She said organisations, individuals, NGOs, corporate and trusts may approach the administration to set up similar centres. “Also, when NGOs and religious organisations are lending their support, each citizen must do their bit by simply wearing a mask in public. Only Covid appropriate behaviour can help us stem the virus spread,” said Dr Kiran.

In his address to the community on Wednesday, Punjab Shahi Imam Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Saani Ludhianvi called on people to come forward and help each other in these trying times. “The pandemic has yet again reminded us to save and serve humanity. I urge people to help those in need, especially people out of means for treatment,” he said.

Stepping up to help Ludhiana tide over the Covid crisis, several religious organisations are coming forward to support patients fighting the contagion. While ISKCON and Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib have kick-started free food service for the patients, the SGPC is all set to launch a Covid care facility at Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Alamgir village. “We noticed that many people visiting the gurdwara for langar were relatives of Covid patients. So, we decided to reach out to them at the civil hospital. On Tuesday, our volunteers visited the hospital to hand out free meals. We bumped up the quantity on Wednesday, but that also ran out in no time,” said Pritpal Singh Pali, president of the Dukh Niwaran Sahib Gurdwara managing committee. A similar service has been started by ISKCON, that has also made available a web link – bit.ly/covidfoodservice – and helpline (740-282-8074) to place food requests between 8am and 8pm. Food will be delivered the next day between 11am and 3pm. “Around 15 volunteers have come together to prepare the meals and manage the supply across the city. We are delivering around 100 plates a day. Hundreds of patients are isolated at home, with limited access to groceries. It is time to serve those in need,” said Rajesh Garg, who is attached with ISKCON for the past three decades. At the historical Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Alamgir village, a hall been converted into a 25-bed Covid care centre. “We have set up 25 beds in the hall, where a team from Guru Ram Das Hospital can monitor patients with mild symptoms. We are working out the modalities to procure oxygen cylinders and get administration’s approval, following which the facility will be made operational,” said Gurdarshan Singh, manager of the gurdwara committee, adding that the centre was an initiative of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). MORE FROM THIS SECTION Cabinet meeting: Capt rules out complete lockdown, announces phased opening of shops State hits new peak, logs 182 deaths, 8,015 cases in a day Govt hospitals run out of ICU beds for Covid patients in Chandigarh 2,527 +ve, 38 die in record Covid surge in Chandigarh tricity Dr Kiran Ahluwalia, nodal officer for Covid in district, said the facility set up by the gurdwara will be inspected before permission was accorded. She said organisations, individuals, NGOs, corporate and trusts may approach the administration to set up similar centres. “Also, when NGOs and religious organisations are lending their support, each citizen must do their bit by simply wearing a mask in public. Only Covid appropriate behaviour can help us stem the virus spread,” said Dr Kiran. In his address to the community on Wednesday, Punjab Shahi Imam Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Saani Ludhianvi called on people to come forward and help each other in these trying times. “The pandemic has yet again reminded us to save and serve humanity. I urge people to help those in need, especially people out of means for treatment,” he said.