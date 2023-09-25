Amigo Sports, HPCA log wins at JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament

Amigo Sports Academy, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association and Indian Railways log wins in 28th All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament being held in Chandigarh. HT Image

Playing at GMSSS, Sector 26, Jammu and Kashmir were bowled out for 176 in 49.1 overs. Kanhaiya made 34 runs and Archit scored 32.

For Amigo, Akash Sudan (4 for 35) and Rahul sharma (3 for 20) were the main wicket-takers. In reply, Amigo scored 180 for 7 in 45.1 overs and scored a three-wicket win. Shivam Bhambri (49), Arash Sudan (32) and Harnoor Pannu (22) were the main run getters for the winning team.

In the second match at IS Bindra Stadium PCA Stadium, Mohali the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association beat Ran Star Cricket club, Delhi beat by 15 runs.

HPCA scored 329 for 9 with Ravi Thakur making 129 runs in 114 balls.

Replying, Rann Star Cricket club scored 314 for the loss of 9 wickets but eventually lost the Match by 15 runs.

In the third match of the day played at Dhruv Pandove Cricket Stadium, Patiala, Indian Railways got better off Delhi Blues Cricket Club by 55 runs. Batting first scored 152 in 46.4 overs. Rishab Mishra 40 and Shubham Chaubey 28 were the main scorers. Left arm spinner Sumit Mathur claimed 6 wickets for 15 runs in 9.4 overs.

In reply, Delhi Blues Cricket Club were bundled out for 97 runs in 37.2 overs.