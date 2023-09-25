News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amigo Sports, HPCA log wins at JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament

Amigo Sports, HPCA log wins at JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 25, 2023 12:06 AM IST

For Amigo Sports, Akash Sudan (4 for 35) and Rahul sharma (3 for 20) were the main wicket-takers. In reply, Amigo scored 180 for 7 in 45.1 overs and scored a three-wicket win. Shivam Bhambri (49), Arash Sudan (32) and Harnoor Pannu (22) were the main run getters for the winning team

Amigo Sports Academy, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association and Indian Railways log wins in 28th All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament being held in Chandigarh.

HT Image
HT Image

Playing at GMSSS, Sector 26, Jammu and Kashmir were bowled out for 176 in 49.1 overs. Kanhaiya made 34 runs and Archit scored 32.

For Amigo, Akash Sudan (4 for 35) and Rahul sharma (3 for 20) were the main wicket-takers. In reply, Amigo scored 180 for 7 in 45.1 overs and scored a three-wicket win. Shivam Bhambri (49), Arash Sudan (32) and Harnoor Pannu (22) were the main run getters for the winning team.

In the second match at IS Bindra Stadium PCA Stadium, Mohali the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association beat Ran Star Cricket club, Delhi beat by 15 runs.

HPCA scored 329 for 9 with Ravi Thakur making 129 runs in 114 balls.

Replying, Rann Star Cricket club scored 314 for the loss of 9 wickets but eventually lost the Match by 15 runs.

In the third match of the day played at Dhruv Pandove Cricket Stadium, Patiala, Indian Railways got better off Delhi Blues Cricket Club by 55 runs. Batting first scored 152 in 46.4 overs. Rishab Mishra 40 and Shubham Chaubey 28 were the main scorers. Left arm spinner Sumit Mathur claimed 6 wickets for 15 runs in 9.4 overs.

In reply, Delhi Blues Cricket Club were bundled out for 97 runs in 37.2 overs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out