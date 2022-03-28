Amit Shah inaugurates 336 Chandigarh Police Flats

In city to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of multiple education, housing and infrastructure projects, Union home minister Amit Shah inaugurated 336 Chandigarh Police Flats, ready in stage 1, and laid the foundation stone of 240 more to be built under stage 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah also flagged off 94 new police vehicles, including 44 SUVs, 50 motorcycles, which will be inducted in the fleet of Chandigarh Police and further be used in units like PCR, traffic, operation cell and crime branch for the better security and safety of the public.

E-FIR for thefts

On the occasion, Shah also launched the Integrated Complaint Management System system, under which the a complainant can register an e-FIR in case of theft. A digitally signed copy will be available to them as soon as the eFIR is registered. The Chandigarh Police are also ready to set up a centre for Cyber Operations and Security.

An MoU between the Chandigarh Police and National Forensic Science University, Gandhi Nagar, was signed in the presence of the home minister. Through the agreement, Chandigarh Police will be provided training on forensic sciences and cyber crime investigations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The National Forensic Sciences University is the world’s first and only university dedicated to forensic, behavioural, cyber security, digital forensics and allied sciences.

It was established by the central government to fulfil the acute shortage against the increasing demand for forensic experts in the country and around the world.

Shah appreciated that Chandigarh Police had accomplished all eight points discussed by him during his last visit to the city two years ago. These included housing for police personnel and use of technology and data analysis for investigation to control crime. He also appreciated Chandigarh Police’s efforts towards e-FIRs and Cyber Swachhta Mission.