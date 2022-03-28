Amit Shah launches hi-tech Integrated Command and Control Centre in Chandigarh
Union home minister Amit Shah launched the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Chandigarh on Sunday.
Set up at a cost of ₹199 crore to comprehensively monitor the city, the centre will oversee management of traffic, and major citizen services, including e-governance, sewerage, waste, electricity and public bike sharing, among others.
The most significant highlight of the centre is real-time surveillance of major junctions and important landmarks, such as water works, parks, government hospitals, community centres, parking locations and schools.
For this, more than 1,000 cameras have been installed around the city, including at all entry and exit points to maintain a record of all vehicles entering and leaving the city.
Through the ICCC, traffic police officials can remotely also issue e-challans in case of traffic violations.
Following the centre’s launch, Shah said Chandigarh will become the most disciplined and modern city of the country in the coming time: “Today, I want to heartily congratulate the Chandigarh administration for its efforts to change with time and this is not limited only to the civic amenities but also security and environment protection.”
“This integrated command centre is going to bring about a drastic change in all areas of civil administration and traffic discipline in Chandigarh in the coming days,” he said.
He asked the administration to arrange ICCC visits for all schoolchildren up to Class 12 so that discipline can be inculcated in city’s future citizens.
“A lot of initiatives have also been taken to establish Chandigarh as a model solar city and perhaps India’s largest bike sharing system is in Chandigarh itself. This has ensured huge success in keeping the environment of Chandigarh clean,” said Shah.
“The work of 100% digitisation of revenue records has also been completed and Chandigarh perhaps will be the first city in the country to achieve this,” he added.
At the national level, Shah said the whole world was astonished that in a country with a population of 130 crore, everyone got the vaccine easily without any fuss. “By using technology, Modi government has provided 5 kg food grains for free to every poor person in the country for two years without any lapse,” Shah said.
Traffic police start issuing e-challans
With the launch of the ICCC, traffic police started issuing e-challans on Sunday through real-time traffic monitoring at 285 locations in the city.
Chief general manager of Chandigarh Smart City Limited, NP Sharma said, “With the use of cameras set up across the city, e-challans will be issued for violations like jumping the red light, not wearing helmets, speeding, driving on the wrong side and stopping on the Zebra crossing at intersections, among other violations. So, the public must adhere to the traffic rules.”
Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Traffic) Manisha Choudhary said some police officials had been deployed at the ICCC to monitor issuance of e-challans.
While the number of challans issued on Sunday was not available, it is expected to rise as the system gets fine-tuned and more police officials are posted at the ICCC.
Non-payment of find to cost heavy
The e-challans will be issued through the Vaahan app and a text message will be sent to the vehicle owner. In case of non-payment of fine, the violator will not be able to make use of Vaahan services, like update of vehicle’s registration and fitness certificates, and won’t even be able to sell the vehicle or transfer ownership.
According to Smart City officials, the ICCC system will also have adaptive traffic control systems to manage timing of traffic lights as per vehicle flow.
UT director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan had earlier said with the ICCC, the on-field traffic police personnel will be better utilised to regulate traffic rather than be on challaning duty. This will also bring more transparency in the challaning process. (With inputs by Rajanbir Singh)
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics