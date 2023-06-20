Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amit Shah to address public rally in Jammu on June 23

Amit Shah to address public rally in Jammu on June 23

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 20, 2023 12:44 AM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah will address a big public rally in Jammu on June 23, said J&K BJP vice-president

J&K BJP vice president Yudhvir Sethi on Monday said that Union home minister Amit Shah will address a big public rally at Bhagwati Nagar here on June 23.

The upcoming visit of Union home minister will further invigorate the party cadre, said J&K BJP vice president Yudhvir Sethi. (HT File Photo)

Sethi visited the rally site along with party leaders to take stock of the arrangements being done for Shah’s rally that will coincide with the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

During his visit, Sethi affirmed that the party is committed to highlight the issues faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The upcoming visit of Union home minister will further invigorate the party cadre, making the BJP a formidable force in the Union Territory, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amit shah
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP