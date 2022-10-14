Amit Shah to address rally in Himachal’s Sirmaur today

Union home minister Amit Shah will be addressing a public meeting in Sataun in the Shillai assembly segment of Sirmaur district on Friday.

“It was a long-pending demand of the inhabitants of the Trans-giri region to get a tribal status. It had been long-drawn struggle to get the tribal tag for the Hatti community,” said former Shillai legislator Baldev Tomar.

“Amit Shah will be given a rousing welcome in traditional style,” he said.

To consolidate its position in Sirmaur, the BJP has worked to grant tribal status to the Hatti community, which is spread over four of five assembly segments in the district.

Of the total seats, the BJP has three legislators in Pacchad, Nahan and Paonta Sahib, while the Congress represents two assembly segments -- Shillai and Renuka. Nearly 50% of the population in the Sirmaur district comprises Hatti community members.

The Union cabinet recently approved the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill 2022 in the Parliament.

After the Bill becomes an Act, members of the communities newly listed on the revised list of STs in Himachal Pradesh will also be able to derive benefits meant for STs under the existing schemes of the government. Some of the major schemes of this kind include post-matric scholarship, national overseas scholarship, national fellowship, top-class education, and concessional loans from National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation.

