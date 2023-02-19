Amritpal’s aide arrested in kidnapping, thrashing case

The Amritsar Rural Police on Saturday arrested an aide of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh in connection with the kidnapping and thrashing of a man.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh said one person namely Lovepreet Singh alias Tufan had been arrested. He belongs to Gurdaspur district. However, his family members claimed that he is innocent and had been implicated in the case. They, however, accepted that was into voluntary service with an organisation headed by Amritpal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The case had been registered against Amritpal Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Rauke, Gurpreet Singh and 20 other unidentified persons under Section 365 (kidnapping), 379-B (snatching), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code at Ajnala police station, on the complaint of Varinder Singh, who is associated with the Ajnala faction of Damdami Taksal. Section 295 (hurting religious sentiments) of the IPC was reportedly added to the FIR on Saturday, said sources.

Amritpal, in a video meanwhile, stated that the police had arrested two of his men in this case, adding that this is a “conspiracy to derail” his drive of organising Amrit sanchar (ceremony of distributing amrit) and Dharam Parchar (spreading of religious ethos) and torpedo the function being organised on February 19 at Budh Singh Wala village to mark the first death anniversary of film artiste-turned-activist Deep Sidhu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He organised a meeting of his supporters at the gurdwara of Jallupur Khera village, falling in Amritsar district, to chalk out the next course of action. After the meeting, he addressed the media, during which he declared that he was leaving for the function venue in the evening and if the cops were to arrest him, they can do so.

“If the police do not arrest our men till tomorrow, the announcement will be made from the stage of the function about our next course of action,” he added.