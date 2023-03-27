Amritpal’s aide Varinder Singh in police net, sent to Dibrugarh jail

Continuing its crackdown on the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh’s associates, police arrested another close associate of the separatist leader in relation to the Ajnala violence case.

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal’s aide Varinder Singh. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused has been identified as Varinder Singh of Johal Raju Singh Wala village, which falls under the Patti sub-division of Tarn Taran district.

Following the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA), Varinder has since been sent to Assam’s Dibrugarh jail.

Sharing details about the arrest, Amritsar senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Satinder Singh said the accused had been working as a gunman of Amritpal Singh.

Earlier, police had cancelled Johal’s arm licence in view of the Ajnala violence. Johal, a retired constable from the Indian Army, also goes by the pseudonym “Fauji”.