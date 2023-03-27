Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amritpal’s aide Varinder Singh in police net, sent to Dibrugarh jail

Amritpal’s aide Varinder Singh in police net, sent to Dibrugarh jail

ByAnil Sharma, Amritsar
Mar 27, 2023 02:17 PM IST

Police said Varinder Singh, a retired constable from the Indian Army, worked as a gunman for Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh

Continuing its crackdown on the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh’s associates, police arrested another close associate of the separatist leader in relation to the Ajnala violence case.

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal’s aide Varinder Singh. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused has been identified as Varinder Singh of Johal Raju Singh Wala village, which falls under the Patti sub-division of Tarn Taran district.

Following the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA), Varinder has since been sent to Assam’s Dibrugarh jail.

Sharing details about the arrest, Amritsar senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Satinder Singh said the accused had been working as a gunman of Amritpal Singh.

Earlier, police had cancelled Johal’s arm licence in view of the Ajnala violence. Johal, a retired constable from the Indian Army, also goes by the pseudonym “Fauji”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP