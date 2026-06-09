The Punjab Police in coordination with central agencies arrested two men linked to cross-border handlers and recovered two hand grenades from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.

{Amritsar} 2 linked to cross-border terror module held with grenades

Those arrested have been identified as Davinder Singh and Rajwinder Singh, both from Tarn Taran. Police also impounded the car they were travelling in, which bore a Punjab registration number.

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Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in direct contact with foreign-based handlers and were acting on their instructions. He said the recovery of hand grenades points to a larger conspiracy aimed at disturbing peace and public order in the border state.

According to the DGP, further investigation is underway to trace both forward and backward linkages to identify other members of the network.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said police received reliable intelligence that Davinder and Rajwinder had retrieved a consignment of explosive material sent by their cross-border handlers and were planning to carry out a terror-related activity to disturb peace and harmony in the state.

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{{^usCountry}} Acting swiftly on the input, police teams under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police (investigation) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra and Attari DSP Yadwinder Singh launched an intelligence-based operation and intercepted the duo in the Khasa area of Amritsar, recovering two hand grenades during the search of their vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting swiftly on the input, police teams under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police (investigation) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra and Attari DSP Yadwinder Singh launched an intelligence-based operation and intercepted the duo in the Khasa area of Amritsar, recovering two hand grenades during the search of their vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

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The SSP further said preliminary probe suggests the accused were waiting for instructions from their foreign-based handlers to execute a planned activity. Chahal also revealed that both accused were introduced to the foreign-based handler by Harwant Singh alias Harry, who is currently lodged in Amritsar Jail. He said the two men had previously smuggled several weapons and explosives to associates linked to Harwant.

Police have also recovered a mobile phone belonging to Harwant from within Amritsar Jail, and a separate case has been registered in this regard, the SSP said.

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Further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the network and identify all individuals involved, officials added.