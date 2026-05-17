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Amritsar: 3 get life term in 2018 councillor’s murder, Bhagwanpuria acquitted

Pehalwan was gunned down on June 2, 2018, at Gol Bagh Akhara on Railway Road in Amritsar, a place he frequently visited

Published on: May 17, 2026 07:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
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Eight years after the daylight murder of Congress councillor Gurdeep Pehalwan, a court in Amritsar delivered a split verdict, acquitting gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and four others, while convicting three accused and sentencing them to life imprisonment.

Apart from Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, those acquitted are Bobby Malhotra, Bhupinder Singh, alias Sonu Kangla, Kartik, alias Ghora, and Varinder Singh, alias Sunny. (HT)

Pehalwan was gunned down on June 2, 2018, at Gol Bagh Akhara on Railway Road in Amritsar, a place he frequently visited. According to eyewitnesses, three armed assailants opened fire on the councillor while several others allegedly assisted them during the attack.

The judgment was pronounced by additional sessions judge Sanjeev Kundi on Friday evening and was uploaded on Saturday. The court held that the prosecution failed to establish charges against five accused beyond reasonable doubt.

Those acquitted include Bhagwanpuria, Bobby Malhotra, Bhupinder Singh, alias Sonu Kangla, Kartik, alias Ghora, and Varinder Singh, alias Sunny.

The court convicted Arun Kumar, alias Chhuri Maar, Angrej Singh and Amanpreet Singh, alias Rinka, under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, criminal conspiracy, rioting while armed with deadly weapons, forgery-related offences and destruction of evidence.

The verdict has left Pehalwan’s family dissatisfied, particularly over the acquittal of key accused who allegedly had longstanding enmity with the councillor and had previously issued threats.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritsar: 3 get life term in 2018 councillor’s murder, Bhagwanpuria acquitted
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritsar: 3 get life term in 2018 councillor’s murder, Bhagwanpuria acquitted
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