Amritsar: 6kg heroin seized, one arrested

The Amritsar rural police on Wednesday arrested a smuggler and recovered 6kg of heroin, a motorcycle, and a mobile from his possession, officials said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jobanpreet Singh, a resident of Narli village in Tarn Taran district.

According to Attari DSP Lakhwinder Singh, the police received a tip-off that the accused, having links with Pakistani smugglers, was involved in supplying heroin in different parts of Punjab. “Acting swiftly, a police team set up a naka near Khasa and apprehended him while he was riding a motorcycle to deliver heroin,” the DSP said.

Police have registered a case under Section 21-C of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPC) Act at Gharinda police station. “Investigations are underway to trace the forward and backwards linkages of the arrested accused,” officials said.