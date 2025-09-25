Edit Profile
    Amritsar: 6kg heroin seized, one arrested

    According to Attari DSP Lakhwinder Singh, the police received a tip-off that the accused, having links with Pakistani smugglers, was involved in supplying heroin in different parts of Punjab.

    Published on: Sep 25, 2025 5:34 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
    The Amritsar rural police on Wednesday arrested a smuggler and recovered 6kg of heroin, a motorcycle, and a mobile from his possession, officials said.

    The Amritsar rural police on Wednesday arrested a smuggler and recovered 6kg of heroin, a motorcycle, and a mobile from his possession, officials said. (Representational image)
    The arrested accused has been identified as Jobanpreet Singh, a resident of Narli village in Tarn Taran district.

    According to Attari DSP Lakhwinder Singh, the police received a tip-off that the accused, having links with Pakistani smugglers, was involved in supplying heroin in different parts of Punjab. “Acting swiftly, a police team set up a naka near Khasa and apprehended him while he was riding a motorcycle to deliver heroin,” the DSP said.

    Police have registered a case under Section 21-C of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPC) Act at Gharinda police station. “Investigations are underway to trace the forward and backwards linkages of the arrested accused,” officials said.

