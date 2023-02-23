Amritsar: 9 acquitted in Heritage Street statutes’ vandalism case

A local court on Wednesday acquitted nine persons in a case related to vandalism of folk dancers’ statues on Heritage Street, leading to Golden Temple, in January 2020.

A local court on Wednesday acquitted nine persons in a case related to vandalism of folk dancers’ statues on Heritage Street, leading to Golden Temple, in January 2020. (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A group of youths had vandalised the statues and damaged its platform during midnight amid demand for removal of these statues that displayed Punjab’s folk dances—Bhangra and Gidha. Police had registered a case against nine persons: Ravinder Singh of Nawanshahr; Maninder Singh and Harwinder Singh of Ropar; Gursewak Singh of Batala; Ranjit Singh and Amarjit Singh of Tarn Taran, Rajbir Singh and Harkawal Singh of Amritsar and Amritpal Singh of Moga under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Advocate Navjit Singh Turna appeared in the court on behalf of the accused. He said court of Jupinder Singh, additional chief judicial magistrate, acquitted all persons. After the controversy and protest staged by Sikh activists, the then Punjab government removed the statutes from the heritage street.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}