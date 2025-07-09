Amritsar: Akali ex-sarpanch shot dead by neighbour over parking dispute

A former sarpanch, associated with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), was shot dead by his neighbour amid an ongoing car parking dispute on Monday late night in Shiva Enclave locality of Rajasansi town in Amritsar, police said. Parwinder Singh

The deceased has been identified as Parwinder Singh, who was a former sarpanch of Saidupur village in the Rajasansi assembly segment and ran a restaurant outside the colony. He remained a sarpanch for a long time.

The deceased kin identified neighbour Sehajpal alias Shubam, who originally belonged to Jalandhar, and lives with his wife at his in-laws’ house, as the accused in the case.

As per cops, the altercation started over a ladder placed outside the deceased’s house. “Both families had clashed earlier over car parking too,” the police said.

The deceased’s son Davinder Pal Singh said, “Our neighbour held an old grudge against us. Some time ago, the accused and his wife broke the window panes of my car. We also lodged a police complaint against them, but the cops did not take any action. Last night, they again fought with us. Amid the clash, Sehajpal fired seven gunshots. Three bullets hit my father and he died on the spot”.

One of the relatives of the deceased said both families had a dispute over car parking. “The accused was objecting to parking the car at the vacant plot next to the house. The plot is not owned by him.” The altercation on Monday night started over the ladder placed outside the house, investigation officer Baghel Singh said.

“The ladder was placed by Parwinder to help an electrician fix power issues in his house. Shubam allegedly came out of his house, threw down the ladder, and when confronted, pulled out his licensed revolver and fired seven rounds,” Baghel said.

Baghel said both Shubam and his wife have been booked on murder charges.

Senior Akali leader and SGPC member Surjit Singh Bhittewad said, “His murder raises questions over law and order in Punjab. I assure the grieving family that we will make every sacrifice to get justice. His demise is not only a great loss to his family, but the entire Rajasansi segment and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).”