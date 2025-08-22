Amritsar: BKI operative held with grenade, weapons

Punjab Police on Thursday said it has arrested a man from Amritsar with links to a UK-based gangster and Babbar Khalsa International, during a joint intelligence-led operation with central agencies. The hand grenade and pistol seized by Amritsar police.

A hand grenade, along with a pistol, was seized from the accused, identified as Malkeet Singh, a resident of Pandori village in Amritsar district, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused has direct links with gangster Dharma Sandhu, who is a close associate of Harwinder Rinda, an operative of the banned terror outfit BKI. Rinda is based in Pakistan and backed by the country’s spy agency – the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Amritsar rural police’s Special Cell apprehended a suspect with a consignment of weapons, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Maninder Singh added.

“Besides a hand grenade, one .30-bore pistol (Px5), and 10 live rounds of .30-bore ammunition were recovered from his possession,” the SSP said.

“Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network,” the SSP added.