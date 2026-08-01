Amritsar bullion trader assaulted, robbed of 2kg jewellery in Yamunanagar

An Amritsar-based bullion trader was assaulted and robbed of gold and artificial jewellery, weighing nearly 2kg, by two bike-borne men in Yamunanagar district, police said on Friday.

According to the police, Singh was attacked by two miscreants with their faces covered and appeared to have prior information about their movement. (HT Photo for representation)

The victim, Jaipal Singh, from Amritsar was carrying the jewellery for dealers in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri towns when the assailants intercepted his vehicle near Bhambholi village, the police said.

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While the exact value of the stolen items could not be ascertained till writing of this report, police said that the delivery items contained nearly 1kg of gold and rest artificial.

Police said that the attackers first threatened Singh’s son with a pistol and assaulted the trader with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing with their jewellery bag.

According to the police, Singh was attacked by two miscreants with their faces covered and appeared to have prior information about their movement.

“Both men pointed a pistol at my son’s head and demanded the bag. When I tried to resist, one of them attacked me with a knife. My son handed over the bag fearing they would harm me,” Singh told the police. Police said Singh received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} SHO Ajay Kumar, Chhapar police station said investigators were examining all possible angles, including the possibility of insider information as well as CCTV footage and other technical evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SHO Ajay Kumar, Chhapar police station said investigators were examining all possible angles, including the possibility of insider information as well as CCTV footage and other technical evidence. {{/usCountry}}

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