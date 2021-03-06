Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amritsar double suicide: Dismissed woman SI issuing threats from jail: Victims’ kin

By Anil Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:48 AM IST
The family of a couple, who committed suicide following alleged harassment by a woman sub-inspector (SI) of Punjab Police (now dismissed), have alleged that they were being threatened to withdraw the case.

A jeweller, Vikramjit Singh (35), committed suicide by hanging himself in a hotel room in Amritsar in October last year. In his suicide note, and video and audio messages, he had accused sub-inspector Sandeep Kaur and her accomplices of harassment and blackmail. He alleged the accused had extorted around 18 lakh from him. The SI was posted at Mehta police station in the Amritsar-rural district.

A day after Vikramjit’s death, his wife Sukhbir Kaur (32) ended her life at her residence in Navapind village.

Two separate cases were registered against the SI and some other accused in Amritsar city and Amritsar rural police stations. Despite the registration of the cases, no action was taken against the accused for a few days.

The police swung into action after the couple’s only minor daughter talked to chief minister Amarinder Singh over phone. Following, this, the CM directed the inspector general (IG-border range) SPS Parmar to take “strict action”.

Later, the woman cop was arrested and subsequently dismissed.

Victim Vikramjit’s brother Harpreet Singh sent an e-mail to Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta on February 26 accusing dismissed woman cop Sandeep Kaur of issuing threats from the jail. Sawinder got the reply on Thursday from the DGP’s e-mail address citing “acknowledgment of the compliment by the IG”.

Sawinder alleged that on January 25, Sandeep Kaur called from the jail the mobile number of her brother Samsher Singh, who is also a constable in the Punjab Police. He said Sandeep asked them to take back the case or be ready to face dire consequences.

He said another accused Navreet Sandhu, who was suspended as a constable, has also been threatening not to give any testimony in the court. Navreet was accused by Vikramjit, in his suicide note, for posing as a DSP to extort money.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya said, “I haven’t got any complaint in this regard so far, but we have adopted zero tolerance against any such act. Strict action will be taken if any accused is found to be involved in threatening the family.”

