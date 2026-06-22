Amritsar: Extortion-robbery gang behind 7 firing cases busted, 3 held

In a major breakthrough against organised crime, the Amritsar commissionerate police on Monday busted an extortion and robbery gang that was behind at least seven firing incidents in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts.

The Amritsar commissionerate police on Monday busted an extortion and robbery gang that was behind at least seven firing incidents in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts. (HT Photo)

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Police arrested three gang members, who, they said, were working on the directions of Europe-based handler Judgebir Singh, alias Karan, an associate of gangsters Doni Bal and Prabh Dasuwal.

The arrested accused were identified as Gurdev Singh, alias Gurdev; Jashanpreet Singh, alias Jassu; and Harparasdeep Singh, alias Paras. Jashanpreet is the maternal cousin of Judgebir and has a criminal record, said investigators.

Police also recovered a Turkey-made .30-bore Zigana pistol, along with eight live cartridges, a Mahindra Thar, a motorcycle and two mobile phones from their possession.

According to police officials, the arrests were made while investigating the firing and armed robbery incident that took place at a petrol pump on Loharka Road on the intervening night between May 21 and 22.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused allegedly opened fire around 1 am and fled with nearly ₹25,000 at gunpoint. A case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was subsequently registered at the Cantonment police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused allegedly opened fire around 1 am and fled with nearly ₹25,000 at gunpoint. A case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was subsequently registered at the Cantonment police station. {{/usCountry}}

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Gang was active across Amritsar Rural, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur regions

Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused were involved in a series of targeted firing incidents, extortion attempts and armed robberies in the Amritsar Rural, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur regions.

Investigations have revealed that they allegedly procured weapons from Moga, and carried out attacks on business establishments and residential houses under instructions received from abroad. Their attacks included firing outside houses near Goindwal Sahib, firing at a shop in Raiya and robbing petrol pumps at gunpoint.

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Police said efforts were underway to arrest absconding gang member Maheep Singh and trace other members of the network. Further investigation in the case is continuing.