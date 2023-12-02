Amritsar firing case: 2 of Bhagwanpuria gang among three arrested

The anti-gangster task force (AGTF), in a joint operation with the Amritsar police, arrested two operatives of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang along with their key associate for their involvement in a firing incident here, on Friday.

A youth, identified as Neeraj Kumar of Ranjit Avenue, was shot at by four people recently. Notably, the fourth accused, identified as Deepak Arora, in the case was already arrested by the police.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said of the arrested accused, Sarthak and Anmol Sharma, both residents of Amritsar, belong to the Bhagwanpuria gang while, the third arrested accused has been identified as Alatmis of Khazana Gate in Amritsar. Police teams have also recovered a car from their possession.

DGP Yadav said following reliable inputs, a team of the AGTF, led by AIG Sandeep Goel under the overall supervision of ADGP Promod Ban, in a joint operation with the Amritsar police arrested Sarthak and Anmol from Zirakpur, while the third accused, Alatmis, was arrested from Samana. The operation was assisted by AGTF DSP Rajan Parminder.

He said preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused were wanted in three previous firing incidents that took place in Amritsar, besides, providing logistics support, hideouts and weapons to persons with criminal background.

A case had already been registered under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act in Amritsar.

