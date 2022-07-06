Amritsar Improvement Trust ex-chief Dinesh Bassi arrested for irregularities

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Congress leader Dinesh Bassi for alleged irregularities that led to losses to the Amritsar Improvement Trust during his tenure as its chairman from 2019-21.

According to the complaint lodged by the Trust, Bassi and other employees committed “infirmities/illegalities” in empanelment of a contractor, Sohan Singh, who was also allotted a milk booth while showing him as an unemployed person and whose daughter was allotted a plot at Ranjit Avenue at throwaway price last year.

“Immediately after getting the sale deed (of the Ranjit Avenue plot) executed and registered, it was put on open sale at its market price. Bassi also embezzled the file related to this property and failed to provide it to the Trust officials. All these acts on the part of the former chairman unequivocally reveal his own vested interests in the matter,” said a senior Trust official, not wishing to be named.

After a preliminary inquiry, Bassi was booked under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Prevention of Corruption Act.