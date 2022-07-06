Amritsar Improvement Trust ex-chief Dinesh Bassi arrested for irregularities
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Congress leader Dinesh Bassi for alleged irregularities that led to losses to the Amritsar Improvement Trust during his tenure as its chairman from 2019-21.
According to the complaint lodged by the Trust, Bassi and other employees committed “infirmities/illegalities” in empanelment of a contractor, Sohan Singh, who was also allotted a milk booth while showing him as an unemployed person and whose daughter was allotted a plot at Ranjit Avenue at throwaway price last year.
“Immediately after getting the sale deed (of the Ranjit Avenue plot) executed and registered, it was put on open sale at its market price. Bassi also embezzled the file related to this property and failed to provide it to the Trust officials. All these acts on the part of the former chairman unequivocally reveal his own vested interests in the matter,” said a senior Trust official, not wishing to be named.
After a preliminary inquiry, Bassi was booked under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
-
Smarter AI based video surveillance at 26 NCR stations in U.P. by Jan 2023
A high tech internet-based video surveillance system is being installed at 756 railway stations across 10 railway zones of the country, including 26 stations of North Central Railways. The 26 NCR stations to be equipped with VSS under Nirbahaya fund include Gwalior, Agra Fort, Aligrah, Mirzapur, Vindhyachal, Anwarganj and Raja ki Mandi, Babina, Datia, Mahoba, Phaphund, Tundla, Orai, Etawah, Lalitpur, Sikohabad, Firozabad, Banda and Murena among others.
-
Dozen more secondary schools in Prayagraj get smart classrooms
As many as 12 government-aided and government-run secondary schools in Prayagraj have been equipped with smart class facilities under the Smart City initiative's second phase, said state education department officials. These schools will also be able to connect with smart schools in other cities of the state through live streaming in the coming months. Earlier in the first phase, eight schools were embellished with smart class facilities.
-
Contractor of under-construction building booked for death of six-year-old in Dombivli
An FIR has been registered against the contractor of the under-construction building, where a six-year-old boy died after falling into a six-foot deep lift shaft filled with water in Dombivli on Tuesday. The contractor was identified as Rupesh Patil, 36, who was booked by Dombivli Manpada police under IPC Section 304A, causing death by negligence.
-
Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel suffers brain stroke, admitted to hospital
Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel shot into the limelight after she defeated deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya in the last Assembly election. Two days ago, she was detained along with her mother Krishna Patel and opposition alliance leader Om Prakash Rajbhar when they staged a protest over the celebration of the birth anniversary of her father and influential OBC leader Sonelal Patel.
-
Deputy CM inaugurates neurophysiology lab, oxygen plant at SGPGIMS
A newly constructed clinical neurophysiology lab and a 1000 LPM (litre per minute) capacity oxygen PSA plant were inaugurated by deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Wednesday. SGPGIMS director professor Radha Krishna Dhiman said video electroencephalogram plays very important role for surgery in 15 to 20% patients with epilepsy who do not respond to medications. Patients with headaches are treated with magnetic stimulation with any medication.
