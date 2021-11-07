Amritsar, Jalandhar enter finals of Punjab softball tournament

Displaying brilliant performances, both Jalandhar and Amritsar made it to the finals of the 29th Senior State Softball Championship organised by Punjab Softball Association along with the local softball association in Ludhiana.

While Jalandhar beat the host Ludhiana by 4-3, Amritsar completely dominated Ferozepur and clinched victory by scoring 10-1.

Both Jalandhar and Amritsar will clash in the finals this week while Ludhiana and Ferozepur will play hardline match for the third spot.

Earlier, Ludhiana beat Gurdaspur by 3-2 to reach the semifinals while Jalandhar outwitted Sangrur by 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

Ferozepur defeated Moga 3-1 to reach the semifinals and Amritsar thrashed Fazilka by 3-2 in the quarterfinals.