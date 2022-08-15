Amritsar, Jalandhar enter inter-district cricket tourney final

Led by Taranveer Singh and Abhishek Sharma’s splendid knocks of 98 and 67 runs each, Amritsar posted a comfortable 90-run win over Moga in the first semi-final of the Punjab inter-district senior men’s one-day tournament being played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Saturday.

In the summit clash, Amritsar will take on Jalandhar who — beat Mohali by four wickets in the second semi-final.

Amritsar ended their innings with 325 runs for nine wickets. Taranveer and Abhishek Sharma led the batting side from the front.

Harmanpreet Singh, who took four wickets and conceded 48 runs was the pick of bowlers for Moga — who, in response, were bowled out for 235 in 46.5 overs despite Gurjinder Singh and Jaskaranvir Singh’s valiant 74 and 33. Abhishek Sharma and Arjun Pappal took three wickets each for the winning side, while Vinay Chaudhary also picked up two dismissals.

Jalandhar, meanwhile, elected to field first in the second semi-final played at the PCA Mullanpur Stadium and bundled out Mohali for 246 in 49.2 overs. A vast majority of the runs for Mohali came off of Gitansh Khera’s bat. He scored a solid 95 and was supported by Ramandeep Singh.

Jalandhar, however, achieved the target of 236 in 46.4 overs for the loss of six wickets. Quickfire knocks by Gourav Chaudhary, Abhishek Gupta and Aditya Pratap Singh saw the side sail to victory.