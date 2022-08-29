Amritsar lifts sub-junior boys’ title at softball tourney, Ludhiana bags 3rd spot

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 29, 2022 11:26 PM IST

The Amritsar side came through a 5-2 win over Ferozepur in the tournament’s summit clash. The team representing Ludhiana, meanwhile, bagged the third position after outplaying the Patiala side 15-2 at the 22nd sub-junior State Softball Championship

Amritsar team in a jubilant mood after winning the 22nd sub-junior State Softball Championship, held at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The boys’ team representing Amritsar on Sunday clinched the 22nd sub-junior State Softball Championship, which was held at the Guru Nanak Stadium.

The Amritsar side came through a 5-2 win over Ferozepur in the tournament’s summit clash.

The team representing Ludhiana, meanwhile, bagged the third position after outplaying the Patiala side 15-2.

Earlier on Saturday, Ludhiana girls’ team had lifted the title by edging Moga 5-1 in their final.

The tournament saw the participation of a total of 12 teams from across the state

