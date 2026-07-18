Amritsar man, 3 aides booked for beating teen niece to death

Police have booked an Amritsar man and his three accomplices for allegedly beating his 15-year-old niece to death on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Vineet Kumar, alias Honey; Nannu, Malkeet Singh, alias Kitti, and an unidentified accomplice. (HT)

The accused have been identified as Vineet Kumar, alias Honey; Nannu, Malkeet Singh, alias Kitti, and an unidentified accomplice.

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In his complaint, the victim’s elder brother told police that their maternal uncle Vineet Kumar called the family to his residence on July 15, claiming he wanted to discuss an urgent matter.

While the victim, her brother and family members reached Amritsar from Jalandhar, the brother alleged that Vineet accused his sister of stealing gold earrings and assaulted both of them.

He further claimed he was forced out of the room, after which Vineet and another accused continued thrashing his sister inside. When he managed to re-enter the room, he found his sister unconscious. She had reportedly died from her injuries.

The complainant also alleged that the accused attempted to transport the body and later threatened the family with dire consequences if they informed the police.

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{{^usCountry}} The family alleged that Vineet had previously made inappropriate advances toward the minor girl and then falsely accused her of theft while harbouring a grudge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family alleged that Vineet had previously made inappropriate advances toward the minor girl and then falsely accused her of theft while harbouring a grudge. {{/usCountry}}

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An FIR was registered at the Gate Hakima police station on Thursday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder, criminal intimidation and common intention.

Police have launched an investigation. No arrests had been made at the time of filing this report.