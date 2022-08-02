Amritsar | Man held for drug peddling forcibly freed from police station

In a major embarrassment for the police, local forcibly freed a man arrested for drug peddling, from Chawinda Devi police post falling under Majitha sub-division of Amritsar on Monday.

The accused, Akashdeep Singh, had been arrested with 9gm heroin by a police team earlier and booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

As per sources, local in large numbers, including women, barged into the police post on Monday evening, and took the accused out of the police station, with his handcuffs intact.

Majitha deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Manmohan Singh confirmed the development, but refused to divulge details. He said they were busy in taking action pertaining to the case.