Amritsar: One killed, another injured in firing outside Khalsa College

A 24-year-old man was killed while another got injured in a broad daylight firing outside Khalsa College in Amritsar on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Lovepreet Singh while the injured is Gursimram Singh of Batala.

Ruling out any gang war, police said prima facie, it appears to be a fight between two groups of students.

The incident took place at the time when the holy city has been turned into a fortress due to the upcoming anniversary of Operation Bluestar. Many companies of paramilitary forces and senior police officials have been deployed in the city to maintain law and order.

The police have booked six people, including one by name, under sections 302 (murder), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act. The police refrained from identifying the accused booked by name citing that his identification would hamper with their further investigation. Sources said the accused belong to the Jandiala Guru town area.

As per police sources, Lovepreet and Gursimran were standing outside the college in the afternoon when around six persons, who were in a car, reached there. The accused in the car started arguing with the victims and after some time, shots were fired. Both Lovepreet and Gursimran got injured in the firing and they were rushed to the civil hospital. Lovepreet succumbed to the injuries during his treatment.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (City 2), who reached the crime spot along with other senior police officials, said, “Some of persons involved in the clash are students of Khalsa College while some are the students of Guru Nanak Dev University. Our investigation so far has revealed that it was a fight between the students over a minor issue. We have identified most of the accused, but can’t identify them in media.”

Inspector Rajwinder Kaur said they were also investigating the reports that claims the fight took place after a video clip of one of the students with a girl was made viral on social media.

Amritsar police commissioner Arun Pal Singh said the fight between the students was over a fellow student. He said the incident has nothing to do with the gangsterism.