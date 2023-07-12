Amritsar cops arrest 3 members of Bhagwanpuria gang from Meerut

AMRITSAR : The Amritsar police have arrested three members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, including a shooter, from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh (UP) during a murder bid case probe, said officials on Tuesday. The Amritsar police have arrested three members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, including a shooter, from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh (UP) during a murder bid case probe, said officials on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Paramdilip Singh, alias Pamma, alias Sukhchain Singh, of Kazikot village in Tarn Taran district, Abhishek Mahajan of Dinanagar in Gurdaspur and Sonu Goswami of Mathura in UP, officials said.

The accused were getting financial and other aid from two Australia-based entities, who have been identified as Ankush Kumar, alias Bahman, and Rittik Rally, the police said, adding that two pistols, including one of .9 MM, a motorcycle, a jammer and a mobile phone.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-city 3) Abhimanyu Rana, who is the chief investigating officer of the case, said: “A case of attempt to murder was registered against some unidentified persons after a firing incident was reported in Amritsar in May. During the probe, we arrested five members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang — Kunal Mahajan, Bhupinder Singh, alias Ladi, Ajit Kumar Chopra, Simranjit Singh and Suraj. During their interrogation, Pamma’s name surfaced.”

Rana said Pamma is facing nine criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and robbery. “Investigation revealed that Pamma and his two associates were hiding in UP. Police teams tracked his movement and nabbed him and his associates from Mathura. After Pamma’s interrogation, we have booked two Australia-based men, who are accused of providing financial support and shelter to him,” he said.

The accused were planning a target killing in Punjab, said another official.

The accused have already been booked under the murder bid charges and the Arms Act at the Maqboolpura police station.

