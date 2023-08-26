Punjab: Now, ADCP’s picture with gangster surfaces, DCP’s role also under lens

A day after five inspector-rank officers of Amritsar city police were transferred over videos purportedly showing them at a party where a gangster was also present, another picture has emerged, ostensibly clicked at the same party and featuring an additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) posted in Amritsar commissionerate. (From left) Gangster Kamal Kumar alias Bori , ADCP (detective) Harjit Singh Dhaliwal and inspector Neeraj Kumar during the birthday party in Amritsar. (HT Photo)

In the picture, ADCP (detective) Harjit Singh Dhaliwal is seen sitting at a table next to the gangster Kamal Kumar alias Bori, who faces 18 criminal cases, including that of murder and attempt-to-murder. Kumar Darshan, the chairman of Pawan Valmiki Tirth Action Committee, who was the host of the party, was also spotted at the table.

Besides the ADCP, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, law & order) Parminder Singh Bhandal is also under the scanner.

A police official, not willing to be named, said, “Besides Dhaliwal, DCP Bhandal had also attended the party. He is close to Kumar Darshan and other members of his group. His role is being investigated.”

Dhaliwal didn’t respond to repeated calls and a text message for his version.

Bhandal said, “I didn’t attend the party. If I had attended, it should be checked from the videos.”

Commissioner of police (CP) Naunihal Singh said the allegations against the DCP are being probed. “The officer claims he was invited by Darshan but had left the spot after Bori reached there. He didn’t participate in the festivities.”

On the viral picture of ADCP Dhaliwal, the CP said, “The matter is being looked into.”

Two DSPs also shifted

While the five inspector-rank officers spotted at the party were transferred out of the district on Friday, the two deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), Sanjeev Kumar and Parvesh Chopra, who were also purportedly seen in the videos featuring the gangster, were transferred in Mansa and Bathinda respectively.

Just 2 days after party, gangster assaulted a man

Following the controversy, the city police arrested gangster Bori, who faces at least 18 criminal cases. However, the case that he has been arrested in, is a fresh one, pertaining to an assault on one Vinodh Kumar Samra, that took place on August 9, just two days after the party. The complainant had alleged that the gangster had grabbed his house in the cantonment area, over which he had filed a case. On August 9, Bori and his associates had attacked him and threatened him on gunpoint to take back the case.

As per information, no action had been taken against the gangster on Samra’s complaint and he had to approach the CP for a fair investigation. The gangster, along with eight others, has now been booked under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at Cantonment police station.

ADCP-City 3, Abhimanyu Rana said the case was registered after investigation. “We have arrested Bori and raids are on to nab the other accused. There was no pressure and the arrest was made after investigation,” he added.

Bori is a Category-A gangster in police records. In 2014, a case was registered against him, in which notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria is also a co-accused, at state special operation cell (SSOC)’s Amritsar police station.

Police are yet to disclose if Bori was on bail in all these cases. There is also no information on whether Bori was awarded a sentence in any of his criminal cases.