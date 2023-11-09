Amritsar shocker: Man kills parents after being stopped from consuming alcohol, arrested

An elderly couple was bludgeoned to death with an iron rod, allegedly by their 35-year-old son after they tried to stop him from consuming liquor, in Pandher Kalan village, falling under the Majitha sub-division of Amritsar, on Wednesday night. Victims Kulwinder Kaur, 63, and Gurmeet Singh, 65, who were bludgeoned to death with an iron rod, allegedly by the son after they tried to stop him from consuming liquor. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Gurmeet Singh, 65, and Kulwinder Kaur, 63. Their son, Pritpal Singh, has been arrested under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Majitha station house officer (SHO) Balwinder Singh said they got information about the incident from a private hospital, where the couple had been taken to in an injured state and later declared dead.

Accused Pritpal Singh, who has been arrested for murdering his parents. (HT Photo)

The SHO said, “During investigation, we came to know that there was a marriage function in the village. Pritpal had also gone to the function. When he returned home drunk, his father scolded him. Pritpal wanted to go back again to drink but his parents tried to stop him. Infuriated, he attacked his parents with an iron rod, leaving them profusely bleeding.”

The SHO said Pritpal is married and has two children —a son and a daughter. “While attacking his parents, Pritpal had locked his wife in a room,” he added.

The SHO said the accused has been arrested and will be presented in a local court for police remand.

