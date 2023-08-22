Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amritsar beat Nawanshahr to clinch U-23 title in cricket tourney

Amritsar beat Nawanshahr to clinch U-23 title in cricket tourney

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 22, 2023 01:32 AM IST

After Nawanshahr were bundled for 117 in 46.3 overs, Amritsar chased down the target in 21.4 overs at the loss of two wickets

Amritsar beat Nawanshahr by eight wickets in the final of U-23 men’s Punjab inter-district cricket tournament played at the Punjab Cricket Association’s Mullanpur stadium.

Abhay Chaudhary’s unbeaten 79 of 62 balls powered the chase by Amritsar. (HT Photo)

After Nawanshahr were bundled for 117 in 46.3 overs, Amritsar chased down the target in 21.4 overs with the loss of just two wickets. Vashish Mehra (4 for 18) and Deepanshu Chadha (3 for 18) ripped through Nawanshahr’s batting order. Abhay Chaudhary’s unbeaten 79 of 62 balls powered the chase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cricket amritsar nawanshahr
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP