Amritsar wins Punjab junior softball championship

The Amritsar junior boys’ team on Sunday emerged champions in the 26th Junior State Softball Championship held at Guru Nanak Stadium; they defeated the hosts Ludhiana 3-2 in the finals
A players hits a shot during the Junior Punjab Softball Championship at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Sunday, (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Updated on Nov 14, 2021 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Amritsar junior boys’ team on Sunday emerged champions in the 26th Junior State Softball Championship held at Guru Nanak Stadium. They defeated the hosts Ludhiana 3-2 in the finals.

The tournament was organised by Punjab Softball Association, in collaboration with Ludhiana Softball Association.

PN Passi, secretary, Punjab Softball Association, awarded the medals to the winners along with their coaches Jaspreet, Nirmaljit Kaur, Ranjit Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rakesh Kumar and Indervir Singh.

A total of 13 boys’ teams participated in the tournament including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, SAS Nagar, Moga, Barnala, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Malerkotla, Mansa, Sangrur, Patiala, Tarn Taran and Ludhiana.

In the semi-finals, Amritsar beat Fazilka 1-0 and Ludhiana beat Ferozepur 5-1.

